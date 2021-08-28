Arsenal make worst start to a season in 67 years after 5-0 defeat at Man City

The Gunners have made their worst start to a league campaign in nearly seven decades after a thrashing at the Etihad Stadium

Arsenal hit a 67-year low in their 5-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City.

The Gunners' dreadful start to the season continued on Saturday, with goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres (2), Gabriel Jesus and Rodri condemning the visitors to an embarrassing defeat.

Calls from fans were already being made for something to be done amid their club's poor form, and matching a historic low this weekend will likely only see those complaints intensify.

Worst start in nearly seven decades

Saturday's loss marked Arsenal's third consecutive defeat, meaning they have failed to register a single point in any of their Premier League matches this season.

The last time that happened was in the 1954-55 campaign, 67 years ago.

1954-55 - Arsenal have lost their first three league matches in a season for the first time since the 1954-55 campaign. Problems. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021

Perhaps even more worryingly, they became only the second team in Premier League history to lose their first three matches with a goal difference of -9, matching Wolves from the 2003-04 season.

Wolves finished that campaign at the bottom of the table.

-9 - Arsenal are only the second team in Premier League history to lose their first three matches in a season and have a goal difference of -9, after Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2003-04, who went on to finish bottom of the table. Demoralised. pic.twitter.com/dTeUawk56M — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021

What's going wrong at Arsenal?

Despite spending over £130 million in the summer transfer window and Mikel Arteta claiming to be confident that progress is being made, Arsenal continue to disappoint.

A lack of clear leadership in defence was underlined against Man City, with centre-backs repeatedly making poor decisions and clearly lacking in confidence.

New signing Ben White missed the game through illness, but it has been suggested that, despite his quality on the ball, Arsenal are still without a natural defensive orchestrator.

Granit Xhaka was shown a straight red for a two-footed tackle on Joao Cancelo, underlining the Gunners' problems in midfield.

The return of Thomas Partey may go some way to easing midfield concerns, but a lack of discipline from one of the club's captains remains an issue.

In attack, meanwhile, Arteta's men have failed to score a single Premier League goal, and mustered just one shot in the entire game against City.

Arteta continues to ask fans to trust the process, but questions are now being asked as to whether the Spaniard will be given much more time in the dugout to complete his rebuild.

