Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior marries his 'Queen of Twerking' fiancee

Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior announced his marriage with fiancee Claudia Kowalczyk this week, who has been dubbed the 'Queen of Twerking'.

Kiwio enjoyed memorable year

Has tied the knot

Shows off wedding pictures on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners defender seals a memorable six months in his personal and professional life. Kiwior ties the knot less than half-a-year after signing for the North London club, where he even scored a goal in the last of his eight appearances. In a set of joint Instagram posts with Kowalczyk on Tuesday, Kiwior announced his marriage with a loved-up photo, as well as a short clip of the couple dancing.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: While an unusual nickname, Kowalczyk's label of the 'Queen of Twerking' comes from her passionate hobby. The 30-year-old dancer competes across global twerking competitions, and her title as said 'Queen' originates from her victory at the 2017 edition of the tournament, which took place in Germany. Indeed, she even refers to herself as such in her own Instagram bio.

WHAT NEXT FOR KIWIOR? After celebrating a magical six-months both on and off the pitch, the 23-year-old Polish defender will hope to get a run out in Friday's friendly against Germany.