‘It doesn’t take much’ - Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka DEFENDED by Ian Wright after Anfield outburst sparked Liverpool comeback

Ian Wright came to Granti Xhaka's defence after the Arsenal midfielder was blamed for triggering Liverpool's comeback at Anfield.

WHAT HAPPENED? Granit Xhaka got involved in a heated physical altercation with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the first half after which Liverpool slowly started to come back into the game. Mohamed Salah pulled one back in the 42nd minute of the match after the Gunners took an early 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Roberto Firmino then scored the equaliser in the 87th minute to seal a point for his side.

Several pundits, including Jamie Carragher, had put the blame on the former Gunners captain for his on-field behaviour which apparently riled up the Anfield crowd and help the Reds stage a comeback. But former Arsenal striker Ian Wright defended the Swiss international.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC, Wright said, "It doesn’t take much to get that crowd going. Even if Granit Xhaka went in there and slapped someone it’s not going to get them going any more than they’re going to get going.

"The fact is that he’s been brilliant for us this season. I think the narrative is that people are trying to point at someone. That’s how Granit Xhaka plays. He’d probably play like that if he’s playing in his own garden."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the draw against Liverpool on Sunday, Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League table has been reduced to six points. If Manchester City win their game in hand, they will further close the gap at the top.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side will now take on West Ham on April 16 in a crucial Premier League clash.