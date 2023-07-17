'It was a dare!' - Arsenal's Folarin Balogun reveals USMNT team-mates Gio Reyna & Joe Scally are behind new dyed hairstyle

Folarin Balogun has revealed the inspiration behind his dyed blonde hair, insisting that it was a result of a dare.

WHAT HAPPENED? Having declared for the United States' men's national team, he promised team-mates Joe Scally and Giovani Reyna that he would dye his hair if the country won the Nations League. They beat Canada 2-0 in the final, with Balogun scoring the second goal of the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: The striker has explained his joy at making the switch to the USMNT, telling CBS Sports: "Honestly, the last two months, when I first linked up with the team and then we went to Vegas and we played the game, it was honestly the best two months of my life. It was such an amazing experience, I learned so much. I can't put it into words.

"Winning my first professional trophy - a lot of people forget that was my first professional trophy - to do that with my national team, not a lot of people get that opportunity and, of course, for me score my first goal in the final, it's just highs on highs on highs. I'm trying to keep that going, I'm going to be back there in September. I'm always looking forward to it, I'm really happy I made that decision.

Asked about his dyed hair, he added: "Honestly, it was a dare by Joe Scally and Gio Reyna. I said if we won the Nations League I would dye it, and as I was coming back to the States, I said why not?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun's future remains somewhat up in the air, as he has been linked with a summer exit. He has also admitted that the decision is not his to make, but he maintains he is "cool" with either outcome, whether he remains at Arsenal or leaves.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal play the Major League Soccer All-Stars in a pre-season friendly later this week.