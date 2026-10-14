Arsenal FC, all the broadcast information at a glance: who is showing the Gunners’ matches live on TV and via live stream?

Arsenal are a fixture at the top of English and European football, drawing attention on the pitch and in the media week after week. Watching every competitive match takes some planning, though, because the broadcaster depends on the competition. Here's where to find the Gunners on TV and live stream.

Arsenal broadcast information at a glance: who shows the Gunners' matches live on TV and via live stream?

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Watch Arsenal in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield on TV and via live stream

Sky still holds the Premier League rights in Germany and shows every match live, either individually or as part of a multi-match broadcast. That includes every Arsenal game. Fans can also stream them through Sky Go or WOW .

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky significantly expanded its English football coverage by adding the Carabao Cup to its Premier League offering. It also shows every Arsenal appearance in the League Cup live.

DAZN has exclusive rights to the historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including every Arsenal game.

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Find the right DAZN subscription for the FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Several providers share the Champions League rights. DAZN shows most Arsenal matches live, while Amazon Prime Video picks one top match each Tuesday, occasionally featuring an English team.

That arrangement changes from the 2027/28 season, when Paramount+ begins showing Champions League matches and takes the majority of games. You can find all the details of the new rights allocation here.

Should Arsenal reach the Champions League final, fans in Germany will also be able to watch it on free-to-air TV, as usual. ZDF is the regular broadcaster for the final.

Try Amazon Prime Video for Tuesday's exclusive Champions League top match

Arsenal broadcast information at a glance: live text commentary from SPOX

SPOX provides live text commentary on numerous Champions League matches and selected Premier League top matches. Find the commentaries here.

Arsenal broadcast information at a glance: club profile