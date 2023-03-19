Arsenal fans voice support for Patrick Vieira during Crystal Palace clash following Eagles sacking

Arsenal fans chanted Patrick Vieira's name as they showed their support for the club legend following his sacking by Crystal Palace.

Gunners legend sacked this week

Home fans chanted his name against Palace

Eagles were winless in last 12 games

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Gunners midfielder was relieved of his duties just days before the Eagles visited north London to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. The home fans were heard singing the Frenchman's name as a show of solidarity.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vieira was dismissed because his team had not won any of their last 12 games heading into the match at Arsenal, leaving them in danger of falling into a relegation battle. There was no uplift under interim manager Paddy McCarthy, however, as the hosts had a three-goal lead after just 55 minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR PALACE? The Eagles will hope to have a new manager in place soon as they are in action again on April 1 when they host Leicester in the league.