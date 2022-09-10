'Arsenal would be a dream destination' - Wolfsburg star Jonas Wind reveals ideal future transfer plan

Jonas Wind has admitted that he would like to play for his "favourite club" Arsenal in the future as he eyes a move to the Premier League.

Wind makes Arsenal admission

World Cup will offer perfect shop window

Could he be perfect Gabriel Jesus back-up?

WHAT HAPPENED? Danish striker Wind has revealed that a move to Arsenal would be his dream as the 23-year-old looks to the future. He described the Premier League as the "best league in the world" and claimed the Gunners were his favourite club.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Bulinews.com Wind said: "If we look into the future, Arsenal would be a dream destination for me, as it has always been my favourite club. In general, I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and it would be exciting to play there. But as I said, that’s not what I’m focusing on at the moment. I’m doing well here in Wolfsburg, it’s a good club for me, and the Bundesliga is a great league to play in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Whether Arsenal would actively look at signing Wind remains questionable. The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus as their main striker although with the Wolfsburg forward standing at 6'3", he would certainly offer something different to the options Mikel Arteta currently has in attack and could be a decent back-up option.

WHAT NEXT FOR WIND? Wind needs to play the numbers game. Once he's recovered from injury, he'll need to get on the goal trail to attract the attention of Europe's top clubs and, with the World Cup on the horizon, he will have the ultimate shop window to showcase his talents. Over to you, Jonas.