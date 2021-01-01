Arsenal didn’t deserve anything against Liverpool – Aubameyang

The 31-year-old made an honest assessment of the Gunners' performance in their Premier League defeat on Saturday

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted Arsenal's underwhelming display in their 3-0 loss to Liverpool in Saturday's Premier League match.

After keeping Jurgen Klopp's men at bay in the first 45 minutes, the Gunners fell to Diogo Jota's brace and Mohamed Salah's strike in the second half.

The defeat ended Arsenal's four-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League and Aubameyang has disclosed the performance was far from their best.

Ahead of Thursday’s Uefa Europa League outing against Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium, the Gabon captain said they paid for their lack of attacking threats against Liverpool.

"We did not perform anywhere near how we can on Saturday against Liverpool," Aubameyang wrote in the Arsenal matchday programme.

"We didn’t deserve to get anything and really it’s difficult to explain because we were confident going into it, that we could really get a result against them.

"But we didn’t create enough, didn’t attack like we have been lately and we couldn’t cause them problems. So when that happens, a team with the quality of Liverpool will find a way to make you pay, and that’s what they did in the second half.

Arsenal are aiming to bounce back to winning ways against Slavia Prague and Aubameyang said he knows the Czech giants have ‘really good African players’ with Nigeria’s Peter Olayinka, Senegal’s Abdallah Sima and Ivory Coast’s Ibrahim Traore on their books.

"We have to learn from that and turn things around fast because tonight’s game in the Europa League is a big objective for us," he continued.

"There’s no doubt how strong Slavia Prague are. They are really building a reputation in the last few years of a team that can go and beat anyone, and if they are in the last eight of the competition then they must be a dangerous side.

"I know Slavia have been very strong this season, in Europe and in their league too, so for sure we are going to be facing a team that is very high on confidence. It’s up to us to make them feel like a losing team for once!

"They have a very strong squad, I know there are some really good African players in the team as well that I know about, so we have no excuses - we will be ready for them and we will give everything to get through to the next round."