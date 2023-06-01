Arsenal get another deal over the line as Frida Maanum signs new contract with the Gunners

Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum has signed a new long-term contract with the club, it has been confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old has spent two years with the Women's Super League side and has played a key role for the club. The Norwegian has now been rewarded with a new deal by the Gunners.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maanum's impressive campaign, in which she scored 16 goals and registered nine assists, saw her nominated for the PFA and Barclays WSL Player of the Season awards and she says she is happy to commit her future to the club.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "That was the right decision for me. I've enjoyed my time here for two years and I can't wait to stay here longer," Magnum told the club's website. "I feel like I've changed since I came here. Moving to Sweden was hard but then moving to England was probably even harder. But I've learned a lot in the last two years and I've really enjoyed it.

"Coming as a young player was hard in the beginning but then I feel like the mental side of it was really important as well. For me personally, it's just about trying to keep my head in the game and that's what I've been trying to do."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAANUM? After finishing third in the WSL with Arsenal, Maanum will likely compete with Norway at the Women's World Cup this summer.