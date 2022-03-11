Arsenal create first ever Ukraine supporters' club following Russia invasion

Arsenal have announced the creation of their first supporters club in Ukraine, in solidarity with those affected by the ongoing Russian invasion.

Ukraine has attracted tributes and admiration from across the world since the conflict with its neighbour began.

As well as the supporters club, the Gunners are planning a number of charitable initiatives to help send humanitarian aid.

What was said?

"We believe that in times of immense difficulty, there is strength in unity. That’s why, after a suggestion from fans, we’re launching the Arsenal Ukraine Supporters’ Club and encouraging our fans from around the world to join in solidarity," the club explained in a statement published on its official website.



"We’ve also been in discussions with our global charity partner, Save the Children, to better understand the heartbreaking situation and where support is most needed.

🇺🇦 Stand with Ukraine



🔵 Be part of our new Ukraine Supporters' Club

🟡 Join us in donating to @savechildrenuk



Learn more about how you can help here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 11, 2022

"We’ve all learnt that the conflict in Ukraine is forcing children and families into basements and bomb shelters to escape explosions. Many families are being forced to flee their homes and cross into nearby countries with minimal possessions. They need help with shelter, food, and the most basic human necessities.



"As a club, we have donated to Save the Children’s DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, and we’re asking our supporters around the world to donate what they can when they join our newly formed Arsenal Ukraine Supporters’ Club."

