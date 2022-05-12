Arsenal concede penalty and receive red card in Tottenham meltdown with Champions League qualification at stake
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
With the chance to secure a place in next year's Champions League, Arsenal have suffered a self-inflicted meltdown against Tottenham on Thursday, conceding an early penalty and going down to 10 men within 33 minutes.
Cedric was judged to have fouled Son Heung-min in the box in the 21st minute - a decision the Gunners fiercely disagreed with - before Rob Holding received a second yellow card in the 33rd minute.
Tottenham took a 2-0 lead into half-time and extended their advantage over the visitors in the second half.
More to come...