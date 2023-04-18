Arsenal captain Kim Little handed new contract after being ruled out for the season through injury

Arsenal captain Kim Little has been handed a new contract despite being ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury.

Little handed a new contract

Currently recovering from a hamstring injury

Will be back ahead of next season

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich in March. The midfielder had to be taken off just 12 minutes into the second leg, which the Gunners went on to win 2-0 to book a place in the last four.

Although Little will miss the rest of the season while she recovers from the injury, the club has shown its unwavering faith in their skipper by handing her a new contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Little joined Arsenal back in 2008 and since won several honours with the club, including three WSL titles and three FA Cups.

The midfielder now sits in the seventh spot in the club’s all-time appearances chart and will hope to further climb up the ladder when she returns to action at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I’m delighted to sign a new contract at Arsenal. Thinking back to when I first joined at the age of 17, I’m so proud of the progress that we have made together," she said after her new contract was confirmed in an official club statement.

“Arsenal has been such an important part of my life and over time this club has become my home. It continues to be a privilege to represent Arsenal and I’m still so motivated to move this club forward and to be a part of its success.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will be back in action on Wednesday as they are set to take on league leaders Manchester United in the WSL.