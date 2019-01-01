Arsenal capable of top-four finish but I want to win the Europa League also - Holding

The 24-year-old defender missed last season's final defeat to Chelsea, but has no doubts about his side's Champions League qualification this year

Rob Holding is targeting redemption at this season, but thinks the Gunners are more than capable of securing a top-four spot in the Premier League.

A late-season wobble which brought two wins from Arsenal’s last seven league games saw Unai Emery’s side miss out on qualification last campaign, while their second chance went begging as they were thrashed by in the Europa League final.

Holding wasn’t available for that game, as Maurizio Sarri won his first trophy as a manager with a convincing 4-1 victory over the Gunners in Baku.

Now, Arsenal are looking to continue their 100 per cent start to their group stage campaign as they welcome Vitoria to the Emirates on Thursday – but Holding is already thinking of this year’s showpiece event in Gdansk.

“I think top four is more than within our capability,” he said. “I want to win the Europa League first and foremost because we got to the final last year and I was injured and didn't get to play in it.

“So I would like to put that right this year as well. I think that top four and the Europa League trophy would be a brilliant way for the season to end.”

European glory will have felt a long way away on Monday night, as a dismal performance saw Arsenal beaten by newly-promoted .

Bar one big chance fluffed by record signing Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal failed to create anything of note on the night and could have few complaints about the result.

Newly-elected captain Granit Xhaka dismissed suggestions the result was down to a mentality issue within the Arsenal squad, and Holding generally agreed.

“I'm not sure what the result can go down to in the end, but people will say 'oh, Arsenal weren't up for the fight, they're never up for the fight',” he said.

“But we knew exactly what it would be. I know, personally, from being in the Championship with , what teams like Sheffield United are like - no disrespect to them.

“I knew it would be a physical battle and one that we'd have to stand up to. It's just a set-piece goal that got us out in the end. They didn't really bully us, I wouldn't say and we just hadn't switched on at a set-piece where they managed to get their goal.

“I thought we were just in the ascendancy and trying to attack and attack and they had the deep block of five at the back and just trying to really squish the space and make it difficult for us.”