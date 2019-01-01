Arouna Kone and Fousseni Diabate fire Sivasspor past Kasimpasa

The Cote d'Ivoire and Mali internationals were involved in two goals each as the Yigidos bagged a crucial victory at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium

Fousseni Diabate bagged a brace of assists while Arouna Kone scored two goals as Sivasspor defeated Kasimpasa 3-1 in Saturday's Turkish Super Lig fixture.

The Leicester City loanee who was making his third appearance in the Turkish top-flight helped Emre Kilinic break the deadlock in the sixth minute.

Eight minutes later, Mahmoud Trezeguet provided his sixth assist of the season as Stipe Perica drew both teams levelled.

Both sides ended the first period tied but Kone's goals within three minutes after the restart helped Sivasspor bagged their first league win in 2019.

Diabate assisted Kone to put them ahead in the 66th minute and the Ivorian striker followed up with his second goal in the 69th minute.

The win moved Hakan Keles' men to the eighth-place in the Turkish Super Lig with 28 points from 20 matches.

They host Akhisarspor at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium for their next league game on February 12.