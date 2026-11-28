Former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has praised Anis Hadj Moussa's rise ahead of De Klassieker against Ajax, where Giovanni van Bronckhorst aims to snap a seven-game winless run. With Hadj Moussa returning for a potential 100th Feyenoord appearance, the hosts look to cut Ajax's three-point lead at De Kuip.
Feyenoord seek Klassieker spark amid winless skid
Feyenoord host arch-rivals Ajax at De Kuip in Matchday 14 of the Eredivisie, looking to end a run of seven games without a win across all competitions and four straight defeats. Another loss would match the club's record of five consecutive defeats, last seen under Giovanni van Bronckhorst in 2015–16 before a turnaround alongside Dick Advocaat.
Anis Hadj Moussa returns after missing the defeat to Excelsior and can make his 100th appearance for Feyenoord in all competitions. Since his debut in August 2024, the Algeria winger has recorded 45 direct goal involvements (33 goals and 12 assists)—more than any other Feyenoord player over that span.
'I consider him a phenomenon' – Slot on Hadj Moussa
According ESPN, former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot revealed he had to convince technical director Dennis te Kloese to sign Hadj Moussa from Vitesse despite reservations from the scouting department over his defensive work without the ball and interest from Ajax.
"When I saw Vitesse playing during that period… Every time Anis found himself in a one-on-one situation, something happened; he created chances for himself or for the team," Slot said. "Name me a few other players who dominate one-on-one situations like Anis does? One way or another, he gets past them. I consider him a phenomenon."
Slot added that Hadj Moussa has grown far beyond a late substitute under Sipke Hulshoff and Van Bronckhorst. "What did surprise me was that he is capable of making the difference twice a week for ninety minutes at the top of the Eredivisie and Champions League," Slot said. "Anis isn't purely fast. If he moves up a level again soon – and I hope that's the Premier League for him – I'm curious to see if he adapts to that pace... even against Manchester City, he managed to drive opponents crazy with those dribbling moves."
Van Bronckhorst calls for Porto-level intensity
Van Bronckhorst called De Klassieker the biggest match of the season as Feyenoord trail Ajax by three points in fifth place, with Ajax sitting at least three places higher at Klassieker kick-off for the first time since May 2021. The boss urged his side to carry the spirit of Tuesday's Champions League match against FC Porto into the derby and praised Luciano Valente on the left flank while flagging Ajax threat Tolu Arokodare.
"It is the biggest match of the season. The Klassieker is a special match, so as a coach and a player you definitely feel that," Van Bronckhorst said on Friday. "You saw the best example last Tuesday... There you saw a team that really went for it and played very well against a strong opponent. I felt that in that match, there was no sign that we were going through a rough patch."
Squad boosts and milestones at De Kuip
Tsuyoshi Watanabe is available after resting foot problems against Porto, giving Van Bronckhorst three central defenders alongside Thijs Kraaijeveld and Mika Marmol, while goalkeeper Tjark Ernst continues training hard after losing his starting spot. Van Bronckhorst also prepares for his 150th Eredivisie game on the Feyenoord bench, behind only Bert van Marwijk's 170 at the club.
"Watanabe is available; he has had some problems with his foot over the last few weeks," Van Bronckhorst explained. "Winning is the best medicine, and if that happens against Ajax, that is even better."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.