Armand Traore re-joins Cardiff City on a short-term deal

The 30-year-old Senegal international has returned to the Bluebirds after impressing while on trial with the side

Armand Traore has re-joined Championship club as a free agent, signing a short-term contract.

The international had his first spell with the Bluebirds in 2018, after arriving on loan from .

The 30-year-old former and defender helped the Welsh outfit gain promotion to the Premier League during his stay.

On Friday, Cardiff manager Neil Warnock announced the return of the full-back after impressing during his six-week trial with the club.

"It’s a short contract in case anything happens. Fans know him. He’s got a very good left foot and loads of ability,” Warnock told club website.

"He has trained really hard in the time he has been with us. It’s an appearance-based contract as well, so it’s up to him."

Traore could play a part when Cardiff take on in a Championship game on Sunday.