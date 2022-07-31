Aribo wondergoal: Nigeria midfielder's strike against Villarreal would make Messi proud - Fans

Fans around the world are still astonished by the technique, composure and confidence of Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo when he scored an outrageous goal against Villarreal to open his Southampton account on Saturday.
Southampton were taking on the Yellow Submarine in a pre-season clash and after going down courtesy of Yeremy Pino’s header, the Super Eagles star, who joined the Saints for £10m this summer, restored parity in some style.
He picked up the ball inside his own half and drove past a number of Villarreal players, showing great strength and composure before curling the ball past goalkeeper Pepe Reina to score.
It is a goal that has got fans talking, with some even claiming Lionel Messi would be proud of it, if not envious, of the Nigeria international’s skills.
One of the best goals I have seen in my life. Joe Aribo is 🔥💯❤️ https://t.co/JlM1ZTb53Q— Bayelsan (@AntiXenophobian) July 31, 2022
Joseph Aribo off the mark for Southampton 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bzwqJs1zZf
🇳🇬Brilliant solo goal by Southampton’s Joe Aribo.— #ChampionsLeague (@alimo_philip) July 30, 2022
Can't tell if Joe Aribo or Lionel Messi 🧈— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 30, 2022
“I want to cry! Holy God, long live soccer! Oh, what a goal! Joe Arigoal! I can’t help crying, forgive me. Aribo, in a memorable drive, in the greatest play of all time… Intergalactic kite, what planet did you come from?”pic.twitter.com/OFeHn5Ml2D— MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) July 31, 2022
Some supporters believe this is just a fraction of what the English-born midfielder is capable of.
The player himself feels the goal is enough proof of how prepared he is for his debut Premier League campaign.
Ready for the season 🦁 @SouthamptonFC pic.twitter.com/MwKasSW6HU— Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) July 31, 2022
Unfortunately for Aribo and Southampton, Villarreal won the game after Gerrard Moreno scored in the 72nd minute, just eight minutes after the Nigerian’s effort.
“I was laughing with the boys inside,” Aribo said in reference to the goal. “I said I didn’t even know where I pulled that chop on the right foot out from, but it was a really good feeling to score at home and hopefully I can take that into games to come and help the boys this season.”
Aribo will be hoping to be in the starting line-up for Southampton when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in their opening Premier League game in London on August 6.
Aribo joined Rangers from English side Charlton in 2019, making 149 appearances while scoring 26 goals. The 2021-22 season was one of his best in Scotland as he managed nine goals while providing eight assists as Rangers reached the Europa League final, which he scored in, and won the Scottish Cup.