Aribo sets Rangers goal target, reacts to Laudrup and Fletcher praise

The Nigeria international is hoping to do more for the Gers after he was lauded for his creativity by the legends

Joe Aribo is hoping to hit ‘double-digits’ in goalscoring figures for and has expressed his delight with the encomium he received from Brian Laudrup and Darren Fletcher.

The midfielder has missed the Gers’ last two games against and due to an injury, where Steven Gerrard’s men struggled to pick four points.

The 24-year-old has been delivering eye-catching performances for the Ibrox Stadium outfit since teaming up with the Scottish side in the summer of 2019.

Aribo bagged eight goals and eight assists last season in as many appearances, amid other dazzling displays to win the club’s Young Player of the Season award.

Laudrup felt the Gers missed the creativity of the international in their previous two games while former midfielder Fletcher also praised Aribo’s contribution to the delight of the versatile midfielder.

“I’m aware of Brian Laudrup’s standing at Rangers. Hearing praise from Laudrup is amazing. I’m happy that I’m able to show what I can do on the pitch at Rangers,” Aribo said, as per Daily Record.

“I read the comments and other people will see them too. The way I play, it’s normal for me to create chances.

“I like to open the door, to open defences and move people about. It’s nice knowing I have to be one of the men to do it. I’m going to thrive on that constantly.

“It’s good pressure to have because of the type of person I am. I am not one to go hiding so it’s good to have as a player.

“But we have other players who can also provide that creative spark for the team. In every game, I want to show my talent and if that means setting up others, that will be the case.

“But even without me, there are other players who can do what I do. It’s always good to hear comments and praise from people I watched growing up.

“Just knowing they have a high opinion of me is nice. I watched Fletcher as a boy so it’s always a big boost for me to hear that from someone like him.

“Funnily enough, I supported Manchester United growing up. I enjoyed watching Fletcher and always supported him. He was one of the main players in the team.”

This season, Aribo has scored one goal in three Premiership games and hopes to continue his improvement in front of goal.

“The manager wants me to add more goals to my game to help the team. I want to be hitting the double-digit figures as a minimum. We do need to share the goals around more,” he continued.

“Midfielders have to add goals to our game this season. I wouldn’t say the manager is giving me more freedom now because I had that last year too.

“But I have more confidence in my game now and want to keep kicking on. I feel more established at the club now after my year of learning at Rangers.

“I’ve been around the gaffer and the staff and take lots from them in every session, day-in and day-out. I am only going to improve as a player under such great coaches and from working with the manager.

“He has been massive for me. There are just little things on the training field he tells me that will go a long way. It’s nice to be working with him.”

Aribo will hope to be fit enough to play a part when Rangers take on Academical in their next league game on August 29.