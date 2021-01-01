Aribo scores stunning goal as Rangers extend Premiership dominance

The Super Eagles midfielder continued his fine goalscoring run with his sixth league goal of the season

Joe Aribo scored a goal and provided an assist as Rangers hammered Dundee United 4-1 in a Scottish Premiership encounter on Sunday.

Aribo, who scored in an Europa League seven-goal thriller on Thursday, assisted Ianis Hagi in breaking the deadlock at Ibrox Stadium in the 35th minute.

Shortly after, his compatriot Leon Balogun – who was drafted to the right-back position – laid an assist for Ryan Kent to double the Gers’ lead.

Following the half-time break, Aribo immediately extended Rangers' lead with a stunning left-footed strike in the 48th minute.

Alfredo Morelos sealed the big win for Steven Gerrard's men in the 64th minute as they remain unbeaten after 30 Premiership matches this campaign.

The Gers currently hold an 18-point lead above second-placed Celtic who have a game in hand.

Aribo and Balogun played the duration of the game while the former was voted the Man of the Match after his outstanding performance.

In his reaction, Gerrard lauded Aribo's "fantastic" goal and he praised him for his hard work in training.

The Liverpool legend told the club website: “It was a fantastic strike, he is really back now. He was out for a long time, it was his first injury in his career and he had an illness on the back of that so it took him quite some time to get right back in the groove.

“He was fantastic today, not just the goal but his running power, his quick feet and the way he outplays people. He is a fantastic kid, you can't get him off the training pitch, he's always working on his game.

“He decided to come to Rangers to develop and grow and he is certainly moving in the right direction. There's no surprise that he is getting a lot of good performances in his game right now.”

Aribo is a key fixture in Rangers’ midfield and he has contributed seven goals in all competitions so far this term.

Balogun, meanwhile produced an impressive display at right-back as James Tavernier continues his recovery from an injury he suffered in Thursday’s Europa League match.

The Super Eagles duo will be hoping to help Gerrard’s side advance into the Europa League Round of 16 when they welcome Royal Antwerp to Glasgow on Thursday.

On the domestic scene, they face travel to Livingston for their next Premiership match on March 3.