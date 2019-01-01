Aribo grabs assist in Rangers comeback win over Livingston

The Nigeria international continued from where he left off in Tuesday's international outing with an assist at Ibrox Stadium

Four days after scoring on his debut, Joe Aribo grabbed an assist as fought back to defeat 3-1 in Saturday's Scottish Premiership encounter.

With the score at 1-1, Aribo met James Tavernier's cross with a header which he flicked on for Morelos to convert in the 71st minute.

😁 Three Goals. Three Points. pic.twitter.com/DbpwEHzU14 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 14, 2019

The 23-year-old was replaced four minutes later by Andy King but Brandon Barker secured the maximum points for Steven Gerrard's men in the 79th minute.

During the week, the former Charlton Athletic midfielder opened his goal account for Nigeria in their 2-2 draw against in an international friendly fixture.

Aribo has played in every of one Rangers' matches this season and has helped them to second in the Premiership table with 12 points from five games.

The Super Eagles midfielder will be hoping to play a part when Rangers begin their 2019-20 Uefa campaign against at Ibrox Stadium on Thursday.