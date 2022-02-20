Aribo and Bassey rescue a point for Rangers against Dundee United

Nigeria international Joseph Ayodele-Aribo rescued Rangers when he scored in the Scottish Premiership 1-1 draw against Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday.

Aribo equalized for the Scottish giants in the second half after they had gone down in the first half when Gross Graham struck in favour of their rivals.

Meanwhile, in the 15th minute, both sides missed opportunities to break the deadlock; a Dundee United free-kick was superbly stopped by Scott Arfield before Benjamin Siegrist in goal managed to gather the ball before Alfredo Morelos could shoot after a swift Rangers counter-attack.

James Tavernier failed to score in the 19th minute when his volley flew wide after Calvin Bassey's good play along the right-wing created the chance.

In the 21st minute, Tavernier again could not find the back of the net when he sent his shot wide after clinically driving forward.

After failing to produce a goal on two occasions up front, Tavernier did well defensively in the 23rd minute when he denied Ilmari Niskanen of Dundee United with a good and timely block.

In the 29th minute, the home side took the lead when Graham struck, with Dylan Levitt producing the assist.

Ryan Edwards was the first player in the match to be booked in the 31st-minute, before Graham was yellow-carded three minutes later. Tony Watts was booked in the 38th minute after a challenge on Aribo.

Morelos - in the 41st minute - was the first player to be cautioned on Rangers' side.

Rangers made a change in the 58th minute when Zambian international Fashion Sakala came on for Arfield.

Siegrist's double saves prevented the home side from going down at the hour mark, and he later managed to stop Morelos' close-range effort in the 69th minute.

Ryan Kent sent a dangerous ball into the box in the 74th minute after a good run from the halfway line as the away side sought an equalizer.

Rangers' determination to bring the scoreline level was rewarded in the 76th minute when Aribo struck with an assist from Bassey.

Article continues below

They would have gone ahead in the 80th minute but the offside flag was raised as Sakala headed from close range.

Ivorian international Amad Diallo, who had replaced Filip Helander, hit the post with a powerful effort in the 84th minute before Ryan Jack's effort was deflected wide as Rangers upped their tempo in search of a winning goal.

The five added minutes were not enough for either side to score the third that would have separated them.