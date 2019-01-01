Arhinful disagrees with Cobblah's Ghana U20 Afcon debacle excuse

The ex-Bkack Stars' striker assesses the output of the Black Satellites at Niger 2019

Former Ghana striker Augustine Arhinful is appalled by the performance of the national under-20 team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Niger.

On their return to the continental youth competition since 2015, the Black Satellites could not go past the group stage, consequently failing to secure one of Africa's four qualification tickets for the world championship scheduled for Poland in May/June.

For head coach Jimmy Cobblah, his team's underwhelming showing is a result of the absence of competitive football in Ghana due to the suspension of the Premier League and the FA Cup in the aftermath of corruption and match-fixing scandal of the football association in June last year.

”I disagree with the assertion that the absence of league football in Ghana led to the Black Satellites' failure at the 2019 Afcon in Niger," Arhinful told Class FM.

"This under 20 team is the worst I have seen ever."

Ghana opened their campaign in Niger on a bright note, beating Burkina Faso 2-0 courtesy of a Daniel Lomotey double.

The Black Satellites, however, suffered their first setback by a 2-0 loss to eventual group winners Senegal.

With a draw enough to see them through to the next round, the Black Satellites succumbed 1-0 to Mali in their last game, leaving them third on the group table and without a chance to qualify for the semis or the World Cup.

