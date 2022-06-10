Argentina 'All or Nothing' documentary: Release date, how to watch & stream Amazon Messi programme

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming series featuring Messi and Argentina's 2021 Copa America win...

Argentina and Lionel Messi fans are in for a treat as Amazon Prime has confirmed a documentary series that would encapsulate their 2021 Copa America win.

It was Messi's first senior international trophy - a milestone moment in his career that was one of the factors behind him winning the Ballon d'Or that season.

The last time La Albiceleste had won a major trophy was the Copa America in 1993, but the trophy drought finally came to an end as they pipped rivals Brazil in the final.

Messi was the joint-top scorer in the competition with Colombia's Luis Diaz (four goals) and had also provided five assists. With a hand in nine out of the 13 goals Argentina scored, the legendary attacker unsurprisingly earned the Golden Ball award.

It will now be the subject of a documentary series and GOAL brings you all the details, including when it is released, how to watch and more.

What is the Argentina: All or Nothing Amazon documentary about?

The documentary is a part of Amazon's All or Nothing series. It will primarily focus on Argentina's 2021 Copa America victory and the life of Messi in Argentina colours.

Other senior players, such as Angel Di Maria and Sergio Aguero, will also chip in with their thoughts on Messi and the tournament win.

It will also highlight Lionel Scaloni's methods in the Argentine dressing room, with the coach transforming the fortunes of the South American nation after taking over in 2018.

When will the Argentina: All or Nothing Amazon documentary be released?

Amazon Prime's documentary on Argentina will be released on July 10, 2022.

Argentina will receive an 'All or Nothing' documentary from Amazon Prime showing their 2021 Copa America win and path to the World Cup 😍 pic.twitter.com/0ktGxJy4MA — GOAL (@goal) June 8, 2022

How can I watch the Argentina: All or Nothing Amazon documentary?

You will need an Amazon Prime Video subscription in order to watch the Argentina: All or Nothing documentary.

A subscription to the online streaming service costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year in the United Kingdom. In the United States, it is priced at $119 a year or $12.99 a month.

As with many TV and movie streaming platforms, Amazon Prime offers prospective subscribers a free trial period.

Argentina: All or Nothing Amazon documentary trailer

Amazon Prime is yet to release the official trailer of this documentary. However, there is a clip where Emiliano Martinez is talking about Messi in an interview with Ben Foster.

"Everyone shuts up!"



When Lionel Messi talks, everyone listens... 🐐 @emimartinezz1 pic.twitter.com/xo64Fz1R7B — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) June 8, 2022

Has Amazon Prime produced other football documentaries?

Amazon has produced a number of football documentaries, working with some of the biggest clubs and personalities in the sport.

The streaming platform has been broadcasting a selection of live Premier League football since the 2019-20 season too.

Among the Amazon Originals documentaries are the All or Nothing series, which, in addition to NFL and rugby union teams, has featured Man City and Brazil, with films focusing on Bayern Munich and Juventus released in 2021.

Documentary Year IMDB Rating All or Nothing: Manchester City 2018 8.2/10 Inside Borussia Dortmund 2019 7.3/10 This is Football 2019 8.2/10 The heart of Sergio Ramos 2019 5.2/10 All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur 2020 8.2/10 All or Nothing: Brazil National Team 2020 7.2/10 FC Bayern: Behind the Legend 2021 8.2/10 All or Nothing: Juventus 2021 7.3/10 Pogmentary 2022 To be released

The Leeds United documentary, Take Us Home, looking at the Yorkshire club's Premier League promotion attempts under Marcelo Bielsa was released on Amazon Prime, while a number of other shows, such as the Barcelona documentary 'Take the Ball, Pass the Ball' and 'This is Football', were exclusively available on the platform.

Amazon has produced some documentaries focusing on individuals as well, including a documentary about Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

As well as the upcoming 'Pogmentary' about Paul Pogba, Amazon also made a documentary about former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, which was released in 2021.

You can see some of the Amazon Prime documentaries in the table above, including their IMDb ratings, in case you are thinking about watching them.