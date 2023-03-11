Are you watching Manchester? Osimhen eclipses Lookman in Super Eagles Serie A showdown

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli defeated Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta in Serie A action on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED: Victor Osimhen got the better of his Super Eagles teammate Ademola Lookman in Saturday’s Serie A action as Napoli defeated Atalanta 2-0 at home.

Osimhen failed to add to his impressive top flight goal tally this season, but he did register the assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s opener as the Partenopei finally broke the deadlock on the hour mark.

Amir Rrahmani added a second 13 minutes from time as Napoli took one step closer to a first Scudetto since 1990.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite not adding to his goal haul for the season, Osimhen nonetheless made an impact with his third assist of the season.

He’s now had 22 goal involvements in 21 league outings so far for Napoli, proving to be an inspirational figure in their unexpected title charge.

Despite not finding the net himself, Lookman remains five goals clear at the top of the goalscoring charts, with Lautaro Martinez his closest contender on 14 goals.

Osimhen’s creative display may well have gone down well in the Premier League, where he’s reportedly being courted by a host of top tier sides.Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are among the clubs reportedly monitoring the Nigeria superstar.

WHAT NEXT: Napoli will now look to extend their continental campaign when they meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie on Wednesday.

The Italian heavyweights hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, and are overwhelming favourites to get the job done in front of their own fans.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS? While Osimhen closes in on the Italian crown—Napoli are 18 points clear with 12 games to play—Lookman’s promising campaign is in danger of unravelling.

The wideman has surpassed expectations in Italy this term, registering 12 goals since arriving at Atalanta.

However, he hasn’t found the net in his last seven matches—a run stretching back to the end of January—and he was unable to make an impact in his brief cameo.