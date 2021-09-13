Are Kaizer Chiefs attackers Nurkovic and Billiat being played out of position?

The most recent implementation of this setup came on Sunday evening in Amakhosi's 2-0 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has surprised many this season by playing Samir Nurkovic as a left-winger and Khama Billiat as a central striker.

Certainly, Nurkovic is not a natural winger - he lacks the pace and skill to beat a marker and is not the kind of player to sprint 40 metres down the flank before whipping in a cross.

Billiat on the other hand is mobile and therefore flexible and has alternated between central and wide striking positions throughout his career.

He does not however have the same physique and strength which Nurkovic does and is not the kind of player to play with his back to goal, to hold up play and bring teammates into the game.

Theoretically then, Baxter's decision seems an odd one. Arguably though, it's working. Not because Chiefs are scoring goals. They're not a free-scoring side right now.

But if one looks at the amount of clear-cut chances Amakhosi have enjoyed over their past few matches, there is a good case for an argument that Baxter's tactics are working. In the game against Baroka FC, won 2-1, Billiat should have scored at least another two goals, such were the easy chances he missed.

Against Sundowns, Nurkovic missed with a header at an empty goal and had two other very good chances to score and the Chiefs attack looked more potent than Downs'. You can't blame the system or the coach when a striker is missing basic chances.

How come it works?

Despite Nurkovic starting on the left hand side of attack, he's by no means been used as a left-winger, and we still see him regularly drifting into the middle. It was from a central attacking position where all three of his chances came on Sunday, and in all three of those cases, it was Billiat and Keagan Dolly who fed him the ball.

By not starting as a more static, central striker, it's seemingly more difficult for opposition sides to tightly mark the Serbian. And with Dolly and Billiat already enjoying great chemistry from their time at Sundowns, there is a lot of natural flexibility and movement in the Chiefs front line.





Once Nurkovic gets fully in sync with them and starts finding his scoring boots, the Glamour Boys should indeed have a potent attack. Especially when Lebogang Manyama gets fully match fit and Dumisani Zuma and Leonardo Castro return from injury.

Also by playing five defenders, the wing-backs are encouraged to push forward and get in crosses, which the likes of Njabulo Blom and Sifiso Hlanti have done well this season. Sibusiso Mabiliso and Reeve Frosler will also provide good options as wide, advanced defenders, when they get their chances.

Despite being a bit unconventional, there are signs that Baxter’s system is working. It’s just a case of being more clinical upfront, and cutting out the occasional error at the back.