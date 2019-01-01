Are the Indomitable Lionesses destined for World Cup misery?

Cameroon’s underwhelming preparation ahead of the Women's World Cup in France is an increasing concern

COMMENT By Daniel Ekonde

Proper preparation prevents poor performance, but the authorities managing Cameroon’s women’s football don’t appear to have taken note, with only four months to go until the World Cup in France.

Cameroon are pooled alongside Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands in June’s 24-team event after a third-place finish in December’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana, however, they may struggle to be ready in time.

The four-time defeated AWCON finalists are well behind in their preparations for the global showpiece compared to their African counterparts.

The Super Falcons, for example, participated in a four-nation event in China early this year and, together with South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, are preparing for the 2019 Cyprus Women’s Cup later this month.

By contrast, Lionesses coach Alain Djeumfa only joined 32 pre-selected players (most are home-based) at CAF’s Excellence Centre, Mbankomo Yaounde, last week.

The 46-year old, who only replaced Joseph Ndoko last month, is still hoping the Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot will set up preparatory games.

“You know it is the World Cup --- it is a high competition – a high level, and we have to prepare according to the demands of the competition,” Djeumfa told Goal.

“We have played four friendly matches with male selections,” he added, “but our federation is preparing international friendly matches for the girls in March and May.”

Les 32 Lionnes convoquées par Alain Djeumfa pour le premier stage préparatoire à la Coupe du Monde de Football Feminin France 2019 au Centre d'Excellence de la CAF Mbankomo, ont eu trois premiers jours d'entraînements intenses basés sur des exercices d'endurance générale. pic.twitter.com/KslNurKdii — Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) February 9, 2019

Djeumfa already has his work cut out to get his side up to the same level of preparedness as their African counterparts, but how possible is it for Fecafoot to get the ladies prepared in time?

Last year’s preparation for the AWCON in Ghana was chaotic.

After staying off the pitch for nearly a year following their 2016 continental title loss to Nigeria, Cameroon only returned to action game in September’s COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa.

They were whitewashed 8-0 a month later by France in a friendly, unsurprisingly considering their lack of preparation.

A general lack of convincing organisation stretches beyond the pitch.

For example, USA-born striker Michaela Abam was taken to the AWCON but didn’t play, as Fecafoot had failed to process her naturalisation documents.

The Paris FC forward who netted 42 times during her three-year stay with American outfit West Virginia University could only watch on as Cameroon were eliminated by Nigeria in the semi-finals on penalties following a 0-0 draw.

Djeumfa is optimistic that the Cameroonian authorities will process her documents in time for the World Cup.

Hard luck for the Indomitable Lionesses today!



They played well but they lost. Just feeling terrible for Michaela Abam who’s not been able to play a single game because of what Coach Joseph Ndoko has termed a lackluster management at the level of FECAFOOT. pic.twitter.com/5qh5CXGOeS — Njie Enow (@NjieEnow) November 27, 2018

“Fecafoot is working to get her switch her nationality to Cameroon,” he added. “By all means, Michaela has to take part in the World Cup.”

Abam is seen as the replacement for ace striker Madeleine Ngono Mani as well as another option to support the under-performing Gaelle Enganamouit.

While the popularity of Cameroon’s women’s game improved after their Round of 16 finish at the 2015 World Cup, a lack of preparation could lead to the Lionesses underperforming in France.

This scenario could have a devastating effect on the sport in the Central African nation.