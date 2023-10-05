Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler back in training as he bids to make first-team debut for Los Blancos

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler has returned to training as he looks to make his first-team debut for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid sign Guler

Multiple injury setbacks

Returns to training after injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old has returned to first team training with his new side Real Madrid, after being sidelined through injury since completing a £17 million ($21m) move from Turkish giants Fenerbahce during the summer, as reported by SPORT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since joining Carlo Ancelotti's side, the Turkish international has suffered a meniscus and muscle injury, which led to him being withdrawn from their pre-season squad, with the player yet to make his debut for Madrid as of yet.

IN PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GULER? The player was training away from the main group, as he worked on his conditioning ahead of his return. Guler will likely move on to working with the ball in the near future, as he nears his comeback from multiple injury setbacks.