Appiah's late goal sends AFC Wimbledon into FA Cup fourth round

The Ghanaian striker, who came late to the party, help secure a fourth round berth for The Dons

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah scored the all-important goal as AFC Wimbledon defeated Fleetwood Town 3-2 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Andy Barcham gave the visitors an early lead by the 16th minute before Anthony Hartigan added another sublime finish from outside the box ten minutes after the break.

With the away supporters already dreaming about a historic victory, two quick goals from Paddy Madden and Ched on 70th and 72nd minute respectively brought the scoreline level and sent the game to the wire.

Appiah, who recently voiced his desire play for Ghana once more, rose to the occasion and snatched the match-winner on the stroke of full time, assisted by Ben Purrington.

Wimbledon are reaching this stage for the first time in 16 years and could meet Manchester United, Chelsea or Tottenham in the next round.

Appiah has taken his tally to five goals in all competitions this season and a first goal in the FA Cup.