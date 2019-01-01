Appiah wants to build on FA Cup heroics to help Wimbledon avoid relegation

Exclusive: The Ghanaian, who struck late for The Dons to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup, is hoping to help the team beat drop in League One

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah says he is aiming at building on his fine performance in the FA Cup last weekend against Fleetwood Town to help AFC Wimbledon avoid relegation in the League One.

The 28-year-old scored a last-gasp winner to send the Dons to the fourth round for the first time in the club's history. However, it is a contrasting story in the league as they languish at the bottom of the log with 22 points and five points below safety after 26 games.

"To avoid relegation at this stage has been our target. We want to build on our success and achieve what is ahead of us," Appiah told Goal.

"As a striker, I also want to get a high scoring tally at the end of the season to help us achieve that overall target we are aiming at and I believe it is possible," he added.

Appiah has grabbed five goals in all competitions this season and will be leading the Wimbledon attack that will visit eighth-placed Coventry City next weekend.