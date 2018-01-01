Appiah urges former Ghanaian footballers to take up coaching

Ghana coach wants his former team mates to come on board and help nurture talents for the nation

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has urged his former teammates to acquire coaching licenses to help in the development of football in the country.

Many footballers have complained of hardship following lack of jobs after retirement but Appiah believes coaching could reduce such burden.

"I believe we've all done our part in the past as footballers but that is not the end of the road for us. We can still return as coaches to help develop talents, " Appiah told Success FM.

"With the kind of experiences, we have gained throughout our careers, I am of the view that we are not finished. We can't easily divert to another aspect of life but with football, we can become the main coaches or part of the backroom staff.

"We need to join hands and give back to the society through the transfer of knowledge to the new generation and even in the process of doing so, one will be paid to reduce the pressure after retirement," he added.

Currently, Ghana's senior national team coaching staff is made up of former footballers aside Appiah. Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu are the assistant coaches while Richard 'Olele' Kingston and former captain Stephen Appiah are the goalkeeping coach and technical coordinator respectively.

Tanko is also in charge of the U-23 side and he will take on Togo in 2019 U-23 Afcon qualifiers with his charges on Saturday in Lome.