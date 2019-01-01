Appiah urges Ayew to fight for starting spot at Crystal Palace

Exclusive: The forward has advised his countryman to stay put at Selhurst Park and continue to work hard in the New Year

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah believes Jordan Ayew could hit top form for Crystal Palace in the New Year after a dreadful start to the season.

The 27-year-old is yet to score for Roy Hodgson's men after 12 games following his loan move from Swansea City last year, prompting Palace to turn to Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke who could be recruited in the January transfer window.

According to reports, Ayew could be heading back to Swansea but Appiah wants him to stay put and fight for his place.

"I speak often with Jeffrey Schlupp and occasionally with Jordan Ayew. I believe Jordan is an exceptional player and I’m very confident in his goal-scoring abilities," Appiah told Goal. "He should stay with Crystal Palace and fight for a place despite the reports of another striker coming on board in January. I’m sure his form will improve in front of goal for them. " He will hit top form and everyone will be happy," he added.