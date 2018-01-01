Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has urged Asante Kotoko to make it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time in a decade after defeating Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 on Saturday to qualify for the final round.

With both teams drawing a blank in the first leg, the tie was still wide open ahead of the second leg but Kotoko managed to grind results after captain Amos Frimpong's goal from the spot added to Abdul Fatawu Safiu's opener to see them through.

"I'm happy that Asante Kotoko have qualified to the next round because it will help the club and Ghana football in general, " Appiah told Goal.

"Although they didn't have the best of games, what really mattered was the qualification especially since this was their first competitive game at home in almost six months. I believe they have done well and should continue.

"I would like to see them in the group stage for the first time in many years because they have the potentials to do so. It is left with only one opponent and two games to achieve that so they need to work hard to make the fans happy just like they did against Sharks, " he added.

Appiah, who spent most of his playing career at Kotoko, was in the stands at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to see the game.