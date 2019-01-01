Appiah scores in Wimbledon's shock win over West Ham United in FA Cup

The Ghanaian striker scored one and provided one assist as The Don stunned The Hammers in the FA Cup fourth round fixture

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah was on target in AFC Wimbledon's 4-2 drubbing of West Ham United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

After scoring the winner in the third round against Fleetwood Town on New Year day, Appiah missed Wimbledon's following three games through injury but was passed fit for West Ham clash.

The former Crystal Palace striker kept knocking on the Hammers' door after missing an opportunity on the 16th minute and eventually got the opener for the hosts by the 34th minute.

The 28-year-old connected a pass from Anthony Wordsworth and calmly sent his last-ditch effort beyond goalkeeper Adrian.

Seven minutes later, Scott Wagstaff doubled Wimbledon's lead with a cool finish against the run of play. The England international latched on to a pass from Appiah on 46th minute to make it 3-0.

West Ham finally found an opening in the hosts' defence by 57th minute to pull one back through midfielder Lucas Perez.

By the 66th minute, West Ham youngster Ryan Fredericks was lucky not to have exited the game following a rash tackle on Appiah. After clearing the ball, his stud caught the shin of the Ghanaian striker and was only cautioned by referee Anthony Taylor.

Felipe Anderson scored a stunning free-kick by the 71st minute in a bid to stage a late comeback for the visitors. Appiah was substituted by the 75th minute for Jake Jarvis after complaining of a leg injury.

With two minutes remaining, substitute Toby Sibbick had the final say as he headed home a cross from Wordsworth to dash West Ham's hopes.