The Dons striker says he has set his sights on the club's aim to escape relegation amid reports linking him to The Hatters

Ghana and AFC Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah says he is not paying attention to reports linking him to fellow League One club Luton Town in the January transfer window as he hopes to help his side avoid relegation.

The 28-year-old, who has 18 months left on his current contract, has recovered from a slow start to the season, netting three times in his last five games with The Dons in all competitions. The goals included the winner against Fleetwood Town last weekend which saw Wimbledon making it to the FA Cup fourth round.

“I’m not really paying too much attention – I’m getting on with the job in hand," Appiah told Londonnewsonline

“We all know the situation the club is in at the moment and we have got to make sure that everyone is focused on achieving our goals here.

“It’s nice to hear speculation, but that’s exactly what it is. The teams are all on the same page now, playing a style and knowing what gets success – that is bringing the best out of me," he said.

“We are finding a way to play through the manager’s tactics. I hope that carries on through the rest of the season.

“If you win games it gives you confidence. We went to Portsmouth and gave them a good game. We believe in our own ability. There is a bit more of a positive feel around the place – that comes with results.”

Appiah also insisted that he was not troubled by the criticisms from the club's faithful when he was struggling to hit top form after returning from injury.

“When you go through serious ones it is a different level of mental testing. To come through that and be where I am today, I know all about my mental stability," he said.

“I’m all good about that. I’m not worried about little comments or things on social media – I ain’t bothered about that sort of stuff.

“No one can question my mental strength with what I have been through in my life. When the team is going through a tough time you are going to get negativity from fans and the press. As a team, we need to make sure we stay confident.

“When things aren’t going well then no one likes you. When it is going well, then people like you. I’m not really fussed by that.

“What I would say is where we found ourselves – fighting relegation – we need everyone behind us. The message now is that we don’t need anyone bringing negativity. Bring positivity instead and help us along the way,” he added.

Appiah is expected to start for Wimbledon when they play Coventry City away on Saturday.