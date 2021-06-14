Appau the hero as Asante Kotoko down Inter Allies in Ghana Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors left Dawu with three points, going level with Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko have made it two wins on the bounce in the Ghana Premier League following a 3-2 away victory over Inter Allies on Monday.

Alex Aso and Andy Okpe netted for the hosts but replies from Emmanuel Gyamfi, Evans Adomako and Andrews Appau sealed three points for the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday 29 tie in Dawu.

The triumph has sent the Kumasi-based side level on points with archrivals Hearts of Oak but the former team sits second on the league table due to an inferior goal difference.

Allies, on the other hand, saw their relegation woes compounded as they sit bottom of the log.

Kotoko’s Monday win follows an earlier 1-0 triumph over Ashanti Gold. With Hearts having beaten Medeama 2-0 on Sunday to move three points clear at the top of the table, the Porcupine Warriors were under pressure to beat Allies.

Coach Mariano Barreto made two changes to his starting line-up, restoring Razak Abalora to the No.1 spot upon his return from international duty.

Centre-back Ismael Abdul Ganiyu, who was also on international duty with the Black Stars for their friendly games against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire, was named in the first XI.

In dire need of a win, Allies kept faith with the likes of Paul Abanga, Aso, and Igw for goals.

Kotoko broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Gyamfi backheeled a ball into the net, recycling a wayward Adomako header after Patrick Asmah sent a cross into the box.

Twelve minutes later, Allies hit back as Aso capitalised on loose marking inside the Kotoko goal area to drive a low strike beyond Abalora.

Adomako restored Kotoko’s lead in the 40th minute, five minutes before Abalora saved his side from conceding, palming away after Richmond Lamptey attempted to dink the ball over in a one-on-one situation.

The goalkeeper could do little when the hosts came knocking again after the break, Okpe rising high to head home a corner.

The Porcupine Warriors refused to give up hope of winning the game and were rewarded with a goal for their efforts as Appau headed past Allies goalkeeper Rashid Seidu. This time around, the Eleven-Is-To-One could not find a way back into the game.