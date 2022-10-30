Antony absence for Man Utd's win over West Ham explained by Ten Hag after showboating controversy

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explained why Antony was left out of his squad to face West Ham amid the criticism of his 'showboating'.

WHAT HAPPENED? Antony was criticised for a display of skill during United's Europa League match against Sheriff on Thursday which ended with him misplacing a pass and sending the ball out of play. Ten Hag vowed to "correct him" after the incident and it was speculated that Antony was dropped from the team for the 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday as a result.

WHAT THEY SAID: However, Ten Hag denied that was the case when he was asked by Sky Sports if Antony's absence was related to the showboating, replying: "No, nothing [to do with that]. He is injured. I hope it’s not too bad, I think it’s not too bad. In a couple of days he will be back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The criticism of the Brazilian winger was not unanimous following his performance against Sheriff, as compatriot Neymar took to Instagram to urge him to "keep it up" and play with "boldness and joy".

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? If he recovers in time, Antony could be back in action with United on Thursday when they take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League.