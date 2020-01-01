Antonio Iriondo - Jamshedpur struggling to score without Sergio Castel

Antonio Iriondo is hoping that star striker Sergio Castel will be fit before their next match against Kerala Blasters at home…

It has been five matches since Antonio Iriondo’s last registered a win in the ongoing (ISL) season.

Since star striker Sergio Castel’s injury in their fifth match, Jamshedpur have struggled and dropped to the sixth position.

Jamshedpur boss Antonio Iriondo accepted that the absence of their star striker has affected the team’s performance. “Every match is different, you have to create the chances and then finish the chances. Without Sergio Castel, we are creating the chances but we are not able to finish those chances. Obviously he is an important absentee.”

Iriondo further confirmed that both Sergio Castel and Piti would miss the match against Bengaluru but Noe Acosta will make a return from injury.

“(Sergio Castel) He is still not fit to play. Hopefully, he will be able to play from the next match. For the last five matches, we missed Sergio (Castel), Piti and Noe (Acosta). Noe is now healthy but Piti and Sergio are still not fit.”

The former coach suggested that he is not looking back and instead is only focusing on playing against a ‘great team’ like and test their abilities.

“For us Odisha match is past and we are not thinking about that. We are facing Bengaluru next. I love to play against great teams. It is a very good chance for me to look at how the team has been improving.”

Gaurav Mukhi, who was suspended last season due to for age fraud, has returned into the first-team setup. Iriondo hoped that in absence of Castel, Mukhi would step up and help the team by scoring goals.

“We were having problems with scoring goals. We have been looking for solutions. Gaurav Mukhi is in the reserves side and is training with us for a while so it is a good idea to have different options in the area where we are struggling. Hopefully, he can help.”