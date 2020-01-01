Antonio Iriondo - Jamshedpur have been forced to play youngsters

Jamshedpur take on Mumbai City on Thursday...

head coach Antonio Iriondo said that his team's poor form in recent games is down to the absence of key players of his squad.

At seventh, Jamshedpur have seven points below fourth-placed but have a game in hand. They will take on the Islanders on Thursday away from home.

"We just want to score and create more chances. We need to convert chances. We are not working on having the ball but on creating chances. That's what we are working on," Iriondo said.

More teams

"We have been missing (Sergio) Castel and Piti. Goa played against us without Coro and they struggled to score. Just one player. When you miss players with exceptional quality like Castel and Piti, you struggle. We are happy with the rest of the team but when you miss them it is difficult. But I always look at positive things. Their absence allowed Indian players to take the pitch and they have been growing well. So we are one of the teams who has fielded the most Indians."

Analysing the Islanders, the head coach said, "They (Mumbai) have a good balance between Indian and foreign players. They will be without a good foreign player. But they have good replacements. Hopefully, it will be a great match. They are a compact team and if there are gaps if any we will try to find those.

You can find ways to break a team. It is not always easy but we will try to do so tomorrow. We have been forced to play with players who are 17 or 18 years old. So we are working and we are confident that we can turn things around. But it is difficult. We are trying to make them feel comfortable. They are gaining confidence."