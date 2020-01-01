Antonio Habas: ATK Mohun Bagan are never complacent

Habas does not think that the ISL final result will have any bearing on the match...

are in a rich vein of form as they head into the fixture against Chennaiyin on Tuesday evening.

Antonio Habas' men beat and Bengaluru recently and are currently level on points with league leaders . And the coach has shrugged off suggestions that his players may get complacent.

"We are never complacent. We are improving but we have a long way to go. We have a good squad but we are looking forward to a difficult match against Chennaiyin," stated the manager.

The two-time ISL winner rates Chennaiyin very highly and feels that it will be an exciting encounter. He also mentioned that the result of the ISL 2019-20 final is likely to have no effect on Tuesday's match.

"Chennaiyin are fighting for the title. They were the finalists last season. They are playing well this season. I have seen their matches and they are playing at a very high level. We respect them very much.

"It is a new season with new players. I know they will create problems for us. Both teams will want to win. The side who will be more lethal will get the three points," he reasoned.

Habas informed that he has the entire squad at his disposal barring Michael Soosairaj who is out with a long-term injury.

Bagan played high-pressing football and took the initiative against Bengaluru which saw them reap rewards. But the coach did not want to divulge whether he would stick to the same gameplan against Chennaiyin.

"Bengaluru have one type of characteristic whereas Chennaiyin have another. You can prepare a match plan thinking about one thing and then the opponent can do another thing. The important thing is to have ideas very very clear and then you can adapt to the opponent."

Australian forward David Williams believes that his team can get the three points against the Marina Machans if they stick to their gameplan. He scored against Bengaluru and would like to start from where he stopped.

"We have to stick to our gameplan. They are a good team but they also have their weaknesses. We have done our homework and each team has their ways of playing and are dangerous. Every striker wants to score. I would like to score again but if we keep winning and get the three points I am happy with it. We are well-rested. We watched Chennaiyin the other night and we feel fresh," said the 32-year-old.