Antonio Habas: We have to continue without Agus

The Spanish centre-back will miss the play-offs for the Kolkata outfit…

will be without the services of experienced centre-back Agus for the (ISL) play-offs. The 34-year-old has missed their last three matches as he had to go back home in due to personal reasons.

Coach Antonio Habas confirmed that the former Mallorca defender will not be available for their play-offs either.

“We have to continue life without Agus. He has a problem with family. Now we need to find a solution to compete. Life is more important than football,” said Habas.

ATK staged a dramatic comeback against defending champions as they scored two late goals to make it 2-2. This was after the Blues scored two in the first half. David Williams did score a goal in the first half but the goal was disallowed as Roy Krishna was deemed to have fouled Albert Serran.

“The score is a fair reflection of the game. The first half was for Bengaluru and the second for us. Maybe we could have won 3-2 because the referee disallowed one goal but it was legal for me. But no problem,” said Habas.

He explained his decision to hand several fringe players a chance to impress ahead of the play-offs.

“We wanted a mixed team with new players and some experienced. I think in the first half the team was not good with the ball. In the second half, they started moving well and so the substitutions worked,” pointed Habas whose twin substitutes, namely Edu Garcia and Michael Soosairaj were on the score-sheet.

ATK finished the league stage of the ISL on the second spot with 34 points and still do not know as to whom they would face in the play-offs.

“We cannot prepare this week (without knowing the team we need to play). I can't choose which team I want to play. I have no opinion on that,” signed off the Spaniard.