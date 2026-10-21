'They are the team to beat' - Anthony Gordon admits PSG were 'better' as Barcelona's 11-game winning streak ends in Champions League thriller

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Anthony Gordon has delivered a remarkably candid assessment of Barcelona's high-stakes Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, acknowledging that the reigning champions remain the gold standard in Europe. Despite a spirited display from the Catalan side, Gordon noted that their opponents possessed a level of sustained intensity that Hansi Flick’s men could not match over the full 90 minutes.

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PSG end Barcelona's flawless run

Paris Saint-Germain brought Barcelona’s impressive 11-game winning streak to a crashing halt with a 4-2 victory in the Champions League. Flick had urged his squad to prove they belonged among Europe’s elite, and for large spells, the Catalan giants answered that call.

Goals from Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal kept the hosts firmly in contention during a fiercely contested encounter. However, the back-to-back European champions ultimately showcased their pedigree, with late strikes from Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz securing the points and preserving PSG's flawless 100 per cent record in this year's competition.

Gordon reflects on Parisian quality

Speaking after the final whistle, Gordon offered a blunt evaluation of the match, conceding that the visitors simply outlasted their hosts. The forward felt that PSG’s physical conditioning and relentless pressure ultimately decided the contest.

"I think they deserved it in the end. I feel like they were the better team," Gordon told TNT Sport.

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"They had better moments with more quality and I feel like athletically they were able to sustain the pressure, the intensity for longer than we were. They've been the team to beat for two years, tonight is a great example of why."

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Work still to do for Flick's side

Despite the setback, the defeat serves as a valuable measuring stick for a Barcelona side still developing under Flick. The squad remains eager to reach the lofty standards set by the Parisian outfit over recent seasons.

"I think we can take great positives because we played well, it was a competitive spectacle," Gordon explained. "But we've still got work to do and I think that's a good position."

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Stressing the need for continuous improvement, he concluded: "They've been the best for two years, they're still the team to beat and we need to take from this that we need to do enough work, analyse this game and try and become that team. Try and become the team that needs to be beaten."

Clasico redemption awaits

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Barcelona have little time to dwell on their European disappointment as domestic duties quickly take precedence. Flick’s men face a massive test of their resolve when they take on fierce rivals Real Madrid in Sunday’s Clasico.

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Bouncing back immediately in Spain's biggest fixture will be crucial for the Catalan side to regain their momentum and put this Champions League setback firmly behind them.



