Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp has attracted the interest of FC Utrecht, according to the usually reliable club watcher Edjeuitnoord on X.

Meanwhile, Jeroen Kapteijns of De Telegraaf reports that the transfer of Telstar coach Anthony Correia to Utrecht is already complete.

Correia himself played down the club’s interest in an interview with ESPN, claiming he had merely “had a coffee” with representatives from FC Utrecht.

It now appears that Correia is even influencing the transfers of his potential new employer. The successful Telstar manager is keen to bring Ritmeester van de Kamp to De Galgenwaard.

The 22-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Velsen-Zuid and will return to Almere City in the summer.

According to the same source, FC Utrecht is not the only club set to approach Almere City for the player; SC Heerenveen and Fortuna Sittard are also monitoring his situation.



