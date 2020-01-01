Ansu Fati becomes youngest Clasico scorer in 21st century to break Vinicius Jr's record

Not since Alfonso Navarro in 1947 has someone so young etched their way into the annals of the world-famous rivalry

Ansu Fati has cemented himself in Clasico history by becoming the youngest player to score in the vs fixture in the 21st century at just 17 years and 359 days old.

Saturday's showpiece lived up to its billing in the early stages, with Federico Valverde opening the scoring for Madrid after latching onto Karim Benzema's through-ball with only five minutes on the clock.

It took Barcelona teenager Fati a mere three minutes to restore parity at Camp Nou, however, finding himself on the end of a fine cut-back from Jordi Alba to level things at 1-1.

In doing so, the youngster reserved his place in Clasico folklore as the youngest ever to find the net in the historical fixture this century in .

⚽@ANSUFATI

✅ 17 anys

✅ Jugador més jove en marcar en #ElClásico

✅ Igualar el rècord de màxim golejador menor de 18 anys en @LaLiga



H I S T Ò R I C ⚡ pic.twitter.com/vZ2JjsXtrm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) October 24, 2020

Fati's feat is the second time this year that the record has been broken, with Vinicius Jr having done so in March at 19 years and 233 days old.

The previous best was held by none other than Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, who burst out of the blocks in his first Barca vs Madrid grudge match as he bagged all three goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Fati's seemingly endless talent has been evident for some time now despite his tender years, with some going so far as to name him the natural successor to club captain Messi.

The winger found himself making headlines in this season's as he became the first ever player under the age of 18 to score more than once in the competition.

Fati is also a full international as of August this year, the attacker having since racked up four appearances for his country whilst scoring to claim himself the title of La Roja's youngest ever goalscorer.

Unsurprisingly, Spain boss Luis Enrique is suitably impressed with the youngster's talent which, as the coach pointed out, will only improve.

“Sure, he will have bad games – he is only 17 years old and has to mature,” Luis Enrique told the press. “But his self-confidence is not normal.”