'Another legend has fallen' - Ghanaians react to Kwasi Owusu passing away
It has been two straight days of bad news for Ghanaian football as former Black Stars striker Kwasi Owusu passed away on Monday.
Also known as 'Powerhouse', the former Bofoakwa Tano ace, who was the West Africans' top scorer as they finished second at the 1970 Afcon in Sudan, was confirmed dead in Sunyani, aged 72.
The death comes only a day after 1978 Afcon star Opoku Afriyie 'Bayie' passed away in Kumasi.
Ghanaians took to social media to mourn their second loss in two days.
Below are some of the reactions:
I woke up to hear the demise of former Ghana captain Kwasi Owusu 'Power House'.— Evans Gyamera-Antwi (Ashes) (@ashesgyamera) March 30, 2020
Owusu never played for a foreign club but local side Bofoakwa Tano. He rose to fame after his heroics in 1970 Afcon qualifiers vs Niger. He scored nine goals in two legs to hand Ghana qualification. pic.twitter.com/WqlUIAK7qx
Sad to hear the passing of former Black Stars striker, Kwasi Wusu, aka 'The Powerhouse'.— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) March 30, 2020
For a striker of his physique and build, he was a phenomenon in the 1960's.
They don't make them like him anymore.
In this Photo L-R: Joe Sam, PSK Paha, Abdul Razak, JK Sam, Kwasi Wusu pic.twitter.com/y2YGZ39m3V
Another Legend has fallen! Kwasi Owusu "power house," former captain of the Black Stars has transitioned to the next world! Rest well, LEGEND!— Bismark Oppong (@BismarkOppong2) March 30, 2020
Sad News— Ghana Sports Facts (@FreemanYeboa) March 30, 2020
Kwasi Owusu 'Power House' has passed away in Sunyani this morning
The death of Kwasi Owusu has been confirmed by his striking partner Dan Owusu
He scored 40 goals for the Black Stars in competitive games Is among the top 3 all-time top scorers for Ghana@ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/cNCxkdgIm5
mourning the death of one national hero (Opoku Afriyie )— The Mask (@izayofori) March 30, 2020
Then boom ! death of another legend Ex Black Stars & @bofoakwatano forward Kwasi Owusu(Powerhouse).
#sad pic.twitter.com/g0AM3Hi6RJ
Former Ghana and Bofoakwa forward Kwasi Owusu nicknamed "Powerhouse" has passed on at age 72. 😢 A national hero has fallen. #TheLockdown pic.twitter.com/6dlnPFmLyl— mirpuri (@mirpurigh) March 30, 2020
Kwasi Owusu is a former Ghanaian international footballer. As of June 2013, he is considered to be the country's leading international goal scorer with 36 goals.— www.calebyeslord.com 🇬🇭 (@CalebYeslord) March 30, 2020
Rest in Peace. #CalebYeslordWorld pic.twitter.com/lEZDxddNST
Just when we are mourning the death of one national hero!!— Boabeng Barhyster Brhyght Jnr (@khay_ikon) March 30, 2020
The GFA has received news of the death of another legend Ex Black Stars & @bofoakwatano forward Kwasi Owusu(Powerhouse).
Our hearts go out to the family in this time of sorrow pic.twitter.com/SDTFr5XZux https://t.co/mKAEVlh9P4
Another sad new this morning:— de-Graft Äyälä (@deGraftAyala) March 30, 2020
Kwasi Wusu (Powerhouse) has passed on this morning pic.twitter.com/ZufmQFRCBS
Oh Bayie and Kwasi Wusu. RIP to the legends 🌹.— Kofi Asare (@BarristerDrew) March 30, 2020
If you had known him,you'd attest to it that he wasn't a sluggish. Rest well Kwasi Wusu. Football will miss your talent.— Addai-Boadi Lawrence (@lawrence_bee) March 30, 2020