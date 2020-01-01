Africa Cup of Nations

'Another legend has fallen' - Ghanaians react to Kwasi Owusu passing away

Many took to social media to mourn the passing of the 1970 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) star

It has been two straight days of bad news for Ghanaian football as former Black Stars striker Kwasi Owusu passed away on Monday.

Also known as 'Powerhouse', the former Bofoakwa Tano ace, who was the West Africans' top scorer as they finished second at the 1970 Afcon in Sudan, was confirmed dead in Sunyani, aged 72.

The death comes only a day after 1978 Afcon star Opoku Afriyie 'Bayie' passed away in Kumasi.

    Ghanaians took to social media to mourn their second loss in two days.

    Below are some of the reactions:

