'Another legend has fallen' - Ghanaians react to Kwasi Owusu passing away

Many took to social media to mourn the passing of the 1970 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) star

It has been two straight days of bad news for Ghanaian football as former Black Stars striker Kwasi Owusu passed away on Monday.

Also known as 'Powerhouse', the former Bofoakwa Tano ace, who was the West Africans' top scorer as they finished second at the 1970 Afcon in Sudan, was confirmed dead in Sunyani, aged 72.

The death comes only a day after 1978 Afcon star Opoku Afriyie 'Bayie' passed away in Kumasi.

Ghanaians took to social media to mourn their second loss in two days.

Below are some of the reactions:

I woke up to hear the demise of former captain Kwasi Owusu 'Power House'.



Owusu never played for a foreign club but local side Bofoakwa Tano. He rose to fame after his heroics in 1970 Afcon qualifiers vs Niger. He scored nine goals in two legs to hand Ghana qualification. pic.twitter.com/WqlUIAK7qx — Evans Gyamera-Antwi (Ashes) (@ashesgyamera) March 30, 2020

Sad to hear the passing of former Black Stars striker, Kwasi Wusu, aka 'The Powerhouse'.



For a striker of his physique and build, he was a phenomenon in the 1960's.



They don't make them like him anymore.



In this Photo L-R: Joe Sam, PSK Paha, Abdul Razak, JK Sam, Kwasi Wusu pic.twitter.com/y2YGZ39m3V — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) March 30, 2020

Another Legend has fallen! Kwasi Owusu "power house," former captain of the Black Stars has transitioned to the next world! Rest well, LEGEND! — Bismark Oppong (@BismarkOppong2) March 30, 2020

Sad News

Kwasi Owusu 'Power House' has passed away in Sunyani this morning

The death of Kwasi Owusu has been confirmed by his striking partner Dan Owusu

He scored 40 goals for the Black Stars in competitive games Is among the top 3 all-time top scorers for Ghana@ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/cNCxkdgIm5 — Ghana Sports Facts (@FreemanYeboa) March 30, 2020

mourning the death of one national hero (Opoku Afriyie )

Then boom ! death of another legend Ex Black Stars & @bofoakwatano forward Kwasi Owusu(Powerhouse).

#sad pic.twitter.com/g0AM3Hi6RJ — The Mask (@izayofori) March 30, 2020

Former Ghana and Bofoakwa forward Kwasi Owusu nicknamed "Powerhouse" has passed on at age 72. 😢 A national hero has fallen. #TheLockdown pic.twitter.com/6dlnPFmLyl — mirpuri (@mirpurigh) March 30, 2020

Kwasi Owusu is a former Ghanaian international footballer. As of June 2013, he is considered to be the country's leading international goal scorer with 36 goals.



Rest in Peace. #CalebYeslordWorld pic.twitter.com/lEZDxddNST — www.calebyeslord.com 🇬🇭 (@CalebYeslord) March 30, 2020

Just when we are mourning the death of one national hero!!

The GFA has received news of the death of another legend Ex Black Stars & @bofoakwatano forward Kwasi Owusu(Powerhouse).



Our hearts go out to the family in this time of sorrow pic.twitter.com/SDTFr5XZux https://t.co/mKAEVlh9P4 — Boabeng Barhyster Brhyght Jnr (@khay_ikon) March 30, 2020

Another sad new this morning:

Kwasi Wusu (Powerhouse) has passed on this morning pic.twitter.com/ZufmQFRCBS — de-Graft Äyälä (@deGraftAyala) March 30, 2020

Oh Bayie and Kwasi Wusu. RIP to the legends 🌹. — Kofi Asare (@BarristerDrew) March 30, 2020