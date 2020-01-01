Anokye: Ghana forward signs for Cordoba

The forward has completed her transfer to the Spanish side after passing her medicals and agreeing on terms

Spanish Reto Iberdrola club Cordoba have confirmed the signing of striker Olivia Anokye on an 18-month deal.

Anokye had sealed her first professional move in Europe with last October from Ghana's Sea Lions but parted ways with the Primera Iberdrola outfit over a lack of playing time.

The 19-year-old completed her transfer from the northern rivals Eibar, where she had a brief spell to the southern outfit following a successful medical and agreeing to personal terms this week.

Former Ghana's Sea Lions striker starred in Ghana's campaign at the 2018 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup in despite the country could not progress from the group stage.

The signing of the Ghanaian shows the ambition of Cordoba to clinch a promotion ticket to the Primera Iberdrola next season.

Reacting to her signing, head coach Manu Agudo told the club website, "She is a very powerful player, with a good dribble, able to perform targeted controls where she takes advantage of her great speed.

"Likewise, she performs technical action with both legs. She is forceful in the clashes and brave in one against one, in addition to being a good finisher.

“This player will give us solutions in attack different from those we have adapted to what is required for our game model.

Article continues below

"She is an international with a great future ahead, being a great addition that will surely attract the attention of big clubs for her explosiveness, dribbling and goals.”

Having remained in , Ghana boasts four female players playing professional football in the European nation after Grace Asantewaa, Ernestina Abambila and Princella Adubea.

After being presented to the media, she is expected to make her debut for seventh-placed Cordoba when they take on 10th-placed Cáceres on Saturday.