Annan sure of Kotoko's readiness for Coton Sport showdown in Confederation Cup

The Porcupine Warriors No.1 speaks on their preparations for the playoff round of the continental inter-club competition

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan says they are aware of the challenge that lies ahead as they prepare to face Coton Sport Garoua in the Caf Confederation Cup playoff round.

After beating Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya 2-1 on aggregate in the first round, the Porcupine Warriors have been pitted against the Cameroonians for a ticket to the group stage.

Coton Sport, who have moved into the Confederation Cup following their elimination from the Caf Champions League, will host the first leg between January 11 and 13 next year before visiting Kumasi for the second leg between January 18 and 20.

“We are aiming very high in the competition," Annan told his club's official website.

“We know that the competition will get tougher as we progress. We don’t expect the second qualifying round games to be of the same quality as the playoffs.

“We will prepare very well for Coton Sport because we knew already that the teams from the Champions League have high pedigrees than the one we met earlier.

Article continues below

"We knew from the very day we eliminated Kariobangi Sharks that we needed to keep improving in order to overcome our opponent in the playoff.

"We are very much aware of where we are and what we need to do to survive the round.”

Last season, Kotoko exited the Confederation Cup in the preliminary round following a penalty shootout defeat to CARA Brazzaville of Congo.

