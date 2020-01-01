Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte hails AIFF's Masters Programme

The two Chennaiyin FC stars felt that the new management course of the Indian FA will contribute to the development of Indian football...

Recently, the All Football Federation (AIFF) announced the launch of their Football Masters Course - a multi-campus post graduate football management program aimed at building highly-skilled football managers who will work towards the growth of football in the country.

The one-year course is set to start from 2020 and will be based in three campuses - New Delhi, Mumbai and Cadiz in .

internationals Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte feels that moulding top-class managers using the program that offers world-class exposure, hands-on experiential training and top-notch faculty and club management among other key aspects of football management is a huge step in the right direction for Indian football.

Thapa felt that game needed not only more and more players and coaches coming through but also needed capacity-building when it comes to management as well, which will only improve the professionalism in Indian football.

"Football in India is growing from strength to strength and for youngsters like me, there is a fantastic environment to grow and improve my game," said the midfielder.

"And the AIFF Masters Program is an exciting initiative that is only going to help football in India improve as more top professionals coming out of the program are only going to help the game we love holistically," he added.

Chhangte, who has been enjoying a good season with Chennaiyin FC, was also of the same opinion. The 22-year-old felt such programs will bring more and more professionals to take up the sport and grow Indian football in all areas.

"It is really exciting to see interesting initiatives by AIFF like the new Masters Program they have introduced. This will encourage more aspirants to take up a career in sport. While there are developmental initiatives for players, coaches and technical professionals, this program will ensure the sport grows in all aspects as our country aims to go higher in the years to come," he said.