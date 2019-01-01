Angola star Djalma scores hat-trick in Alanyaspor's emphatic win

The Angola international opened his goal account for the season in style as Erol Bulut's side cruised to an emphatic home victory

Djalma dazzled for Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig with three goals and an assist in their 5-0 triumph over Ankaragucu on Saturday.

After playing 10 games without finding the back of the net, the 32-year-old ended his goal drought at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium to give the hosts a two-goal lead in the 24th minute.

Later in the second half, Djalma assisted Anastasios Bakasetas to stretch Alanyaspor's lead in the 85th minute before bagging his hat-trick within two minutes of stoppage time.

The former attacker was in action for the full duration of the match alongside 's Yacine Bammou and DR Congo's Fabrice N'Sakala while 's Papiss Cisse watched on as an unused substitute.

The commanding win pushed Alanyaspor to second spot in the Turkish Super Lig table with 22 points after 13 games - five points behind league leaders Sivasspor.