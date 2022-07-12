Angelo Fulgini: Mainz sign Cote d’Ivoire prospect from Angers

After five years at Stade Raymond Kopa, the midfielder will continue his professional career in the German elite division

Mainz have announced the signing of Angelo Fulgini from Ligue 1 side Angers.

The midfielder, 25, signed a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee that will keep him at the MEWA Arena until 2026.

A statement from the club's website read: “FSV Mainz 05 have strengthened in the attacking midfield with the French professional Angelo Fulgini.

“The 25-year-old comes from French first division club Angers SCO and has signed a four-year contract until 2026 at Bruchweg.

“For Angers, Fulgini has played 160 competitive matches since 2017, scoring 24 goals himself. The clubs have agreed not to disclose the transfer modalities.”

After his youth career at AS de Saint-Paul-en-Foret, FC Vidauban, and SC Douai, Fulgini signed his first professional contract with Valenciennes in 2013, however, he moved to Angers four years later.

With this move to the German elite division side, he becomes the fourth African in Bo Svensson’s squad. Others include Aymen Barkok (Morocco), Anderson Lucoqui (Angola), and Abass Issah (Ghana).

“I really wanted to play in the Bundesliga and there were a few clubs who were interested in me, but Mainz 05 is the right club for me,” Fulgini said in his first interview as reported by Mainz’s website.

“I had a lot of good discussions with Bo Svensson, but also Moussa Niakhate, who is a close friend of mine and said some wonderful things about the club which convinced me to come.

“I’m looking forward to the Bundesliga now, and especially the Mainz fans.”

Head coach Svensson is delighted with the African’s arrival and is upbeat that he will fit perfectly in his squad.

He said: “Angelo was very eager to join us, which was very important. His technical quality will definitely strengthen our attacking midfield.

“He’s a number 10, maybe not a traditional one, but he works hard for his team. Angelo’s also a top guy, who will fit Mainz 05 and the club’s style of play fantastically.”

Fulgini could make his debut when Mainz square up against Besiktas in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

Born in Ouragahio, Cote d’ivoire, the midfielder remains eligible to represent the Elephants at international level despite playing for France at U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels.