Ange N'Guessan ends Tenerife goal drought against Sporting de Huelva

The Ivorian's strike during Tenerife's victory at Estadio La Palmera ended a nine-game run without a goal

Ange N'Guessan's Tenerife goal drought is over after Cote d'Ivoire forward found the target in a 3-1 victory over de Huelva.

The 28-year-old last scored in her side's 2-1 win at on January 6 and went without a goal in nine consecutive league games.

N'Guessan replaced 's Raissa Feudjio in the 46th minute and inspired her side's comeback as she cancelled out Anita's first-half opener in the 70th minute.

Ana and Martin-Prieto struck late efforts to complete the come-from-behind win.

N'Guessan has now scored three goals in 26 outings, having only started seven times for Tenerife, while 's Meryem Hajri was an unused substitute for Huelva.

The win at Estadio La Palmera takes Pier's side to the fifth place in the log with 42 points from 26 games.